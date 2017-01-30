Ronda Rousey’s “Game is Limited” and has not Evolved – Daniel Cormier

Ronda Rousey can wave goodbye to her days as a top-level competitor in the UFC, according to Light-Heavyweight world champion Daniel Cormier.

Cormier recently spoke with TMZ Sport, and argued his case that Rousey’s inability to “evolve” has seen her fall behind fighters such as champion Amanda Nunes’, Julianna Pena and Valentina Shevchenko.

‘DC’ stated that he really likes Ronda, but was keen to send the message that her days of domination have now passed.

Cormier also announced his surprising intention to execute a stand-up oriented game when he comes face to face with Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson at UFC 210 in April. The champ, 37, is also looking forward to a much anticipated rematch with the return of Jon Jones once his USADA suspension has been served:

“At some point it’ll be me and Jones … exactly what I’ve been waiting for for two years.”

You can watch the full clip (courtesy of TMZ) below: