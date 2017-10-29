Daniel Cormier Enjoys Colby Covington’s Intense Post-Fight Interview

Moments after he dispatched of Demian Maia at UFC Fight Night 119 Saturday night with a decision win, Colby Covington called out Tyron Woodley, the reigning UFC welterweight champion.

At the same time, Covington didn’t make any friends in Brazil, throwing more shade on the country as he has done all week in the build up to facing Maia.

“Brazil, you’re a dump,” Covington shouted, pushing the translator away. “Tyron Woodley, I’m coming for you.”

Daniel Cormier, conducting the in-Octagon interview with Covington, appeared to be enjoying all of it.