Daniel Cormier Explains How Alexander Gustafsson Can Earn Next Title Shot

It appears that UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier is starting to become a little tired of former title contender Alexander Gustafsson.

Exchanging words back and forth at each other all started recently when the promotion announced that “DC” would fight UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic at UFC 226. They will also coach the next season of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF).

There were many fight fans who were also arguing that Gustafsson is the more deserving challenger and should be the next opponent for Cormier instead of booking a fight between two champions.

If you recall, the two fighters already faced each other at UFC 192 in 2015, where Cormier won via split decision.

The champion noted in a recent interview Gustafsson should also keep himself active and not wait around for their fight.

”If Alexander Gustafsson wants a fight like he’s saying, I’ll go back down and fight him. But he should fight again, because he barely fights,” Cormier said (via ESPN.com). “I’ve fought five times since he and I fought. He’s fought twice. He needs to fight again before we fight.”

”If I fight in July, I probably won’t be able to fight until the end of the year again. So, Alex should not have been sitting for a year-and-a-half and just waiting for a title shot. That doesn’t make any sense.”

This is a valid point as if you look up Gustafsson’s fight history. He last fought last May where he defeated Glover Teixeira via fifth-round knockout.

Cormier has already stated that he has 14 months until he hangs up his gloves and ends his pro-MMA career. It’s clear that he doesn’t want to waste much time before getting back into the Octagon.

