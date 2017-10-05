Daniel Cormier Explains Why he Lost Respect For ‘Rumble’ Johnson

Daniel Cormier isn’t likely to look at Anthony Johnson the same way again.

Cormier defeated and submitted Johnson twice in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) title bouts. In fact, “Rumble’s” last mixed martial arts bout was against Cormier back in April at UFC 210. After the fight, Johnson announced his retirement (although that may not last).

Before Cormier’s controversial UFC 214 showdown with Jon Jones, Johnson greeted both men backstage. On his “Talk and Talker” podcast, Cormier explained where things went south (via BJPenn.com):

“Rumble Johnson and I have always been respectful with each other, but something happened at UFC 214 that has forever made me change the way I’m going to interact with Anthony Johnson. So, I walk into the back of the weigh-ins for UFC 214, and there’s Rumble. And I go up to Rumble and he says ‘what’s up DC? You look good.’ Give him a hug, and I say ‘hey man, I hope you’re enjoying your retirement. You seem happy. I wish you nothing but continued success’, and I go about my business … Then in walks Jon Jones, and I expect him to — a guy he was supposed to fight, and may at some point still fight — give him the same type of conversation and kind of keep it moving, as a man. But Jon walks in, they give each other the shake and the hug, and they talk a little bit. And the conversation seems like Anthony is almost giving him advice … like pre-fight stuff.”

Needless to say, Cormier wasn’t happy about what transpired.

“What the f-ck kind of advice are you giving him? F-cking what the f-ck? Why are you so friendly? This is a guy that at some point you may have to fight. You’re his friend now? Why the f-ck are you his friend? Are you just hoping that he wins because I beat you? What the f-ck are you doing?”