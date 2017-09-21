Daniel Cormier: Fans Will Remember me For What I’ve Accomplished

Daniel Cormier may not have the fanfare that others do, but he feels confident that fans will ultimately respect what he’s done in mixed martial arts (MMA).

Cormier’s career has been attached to Jon Jones for a bevy of reasons. At first, the two simply had a competitive feud. That escalated as both men expressed their dismay for one another before and after their first bout. The two had brawled following a press conference prior to their first encounter.

Jones was thought to have sealed the deal with his head kick knockout over Cormier in the rematch. That didn’t happen as the win was overturned due to a drug test failure. Speaking to ESPN, Cormier believes fans will eventually look past the drama between himself and Jones:

“If people aren’t interested, they have every right. But I think a lot of questions about the belt will be answered once I defend the title again. Right now, it’s hard because the last time I fought, I lost. I think in time, people will remember me for the things I’ve accomplished. I’ll definitely be tied to Jones, but people will more respect what I did and this other stuff will fade. But it will take time.”