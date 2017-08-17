Daniel Cormier: Fighting is ‘Like a Cruel Mistress’

By
Dana Becker
-
Daniel Cormier
Image Credit: Dave Mandel of Sherdog.com

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier returned to his desk on UFC Tonight Wednesday, just weeks after his devastating loss to Jon Jones for the title.

While “DC” admitted he is far from over the fight, “day by day, you get over it.”

“I’m a guy who really loves what I do, and I take it very hard when I’m unsuccessful,” he added. “Fighting is like a cruel mistress. If fighting was a nice ex-girlfriend, she would have knocked me out in 10 seconds, she wouldn’t have given me some success in the fight.”

Jones now holds two wins in the series over Cormier, handing the former Olympic wrestler his only two defeats to date.

While the two have yet to bury the hatchet on their rivalry, Cormier did say they can have somewhat of a relationship moving forward.

“I believe he’s being genuine and trying to turn over a new leaf and be a different person than he was in the past,” Cormier said. “We don’t have to be friends. That I’ve always respected him as a fighter. But with that, friendship would be difficult because of our past. We will be professional as we have to, until the cage door closes again.”

