Daniel Cormier Focusing on Jon Jones Trilogy Fight

Former light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier has spoken out for the first time after his loss to Jon Jones at UFC 214

Cormier, who lost his title to arch rival Jones by way of knockout on the night in Anaheim, has been mostly silent up to now.

The 38-year-old, who has only lost twice in his professional career (both times to Jones) told Ariel Helwani on Monday’s episode of the MMA Hour that he would be returning to the octagon. While fending off speculation of his retirement, Cormier confirmed that a third fight with the incumbent 205-pound champion is his goal:

“Why would I stop fighting?” Cormier said. “I feel like I still love the competition more than anything; that’s really what drives me. When I don’t’ have competition, and I’m not involved in something like that, I’m miserable.”

“I love to compete. I love to be in the environment. Not only am I going to fight again, but I do believe Jon Jones and I will fight again. I still have the desire to fight, and I believe that him and I will compete again before it’s all said and done.”

Cormier also suggested that there may be some work to do before a potential third fight with Jones is merited, however:

“I don’t know exactly what path leads back to a fight with Jones, but I believe he’ll be the champion, and I don’t believe that anyone else in this division can compete with me,” he said. “So after I win enough fights, I believe we’ll fight again.”

“Obviously the Jimi Manuwa fight is a fight that could happen, Volkan Oezdemir has done fantastic for himself. If the easiest path back to fighting the fights that I want is to go through somebody like that, then I’ll do it.”