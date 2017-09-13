Daniel Cormier Gets Back UFC Light Heavyweight Title

Daniel Cormier is once again the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight champion.

Jon Jones was originally awarded the 205-pound gold when he knocked out Cormier in the main event of UFC 214. Jones tested positive for turinabol, which is a banned substance and a steroid. The California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) overturned the result to a no-contest.

On a recent episode of UFC Tonight, Cormier revealed that he is once again officially recognized as the UFC light heavyweight champion. You can read the UFC’s statement below:

“UFC was informed Wednesday that the result of the UFC 214 bout between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier on July 29 was overturned by the California State Athletic Commission. The ruling changes the Jones ‘win’ to a ‘no contest’ following a potential Anti-Doping Policy violation stemming from an in-competition sample collected after Jones’ weigh-in on July 28, 2017. As this was a title bout, Cormier will be reinstated as UFC light heavyweight champion.”