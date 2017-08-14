Daniel Cormier Admits a Move Back up to Heavyweight is an Option

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier lost his title just last month to arch rival Jon Jones at UFC 214

For Cormier, who has only ever lost to Jon Jones in his career (on two occasions), it was an exceptionally bitter pill to swallow.

The heated rivalry between both men extended far beyond the octagon, at times. A series of Twitter spats and contentious verbal battles preceded the light heavyweight title fight that was over a year in the making. When Jones (who was returning from a year suspension) knocked Cormier out, the pain was visible in the face of “DC” after the fight.

Having refrained from speaking out after the fight until his appearance with Ariel Helwani on Monday’s edition of the MMA Hour, fans were eager to hear Cormier’s future plans. Thankfully, the 38-year-old has strongly indicated that he plans to return to fighting. In unsurprising fashion, the former 205-pound kingpin has indicated that his next fight could potentially be at heavyweight, the division where he started his UFC career:

“I’ve really shrunk myself from heavyweight,” Cormier said. “I used to have big old traps. I was a bigger guy when I fought at heavyweight. But I’d entertain anything.”

Additionally, Cormier has claimed that the UFC are supportive of his visions for the remainder of his fighting career:

“The UFC values me, and honestly, they’ve already reached out with some ideas about me fighting, and I was like ‘well, I need time.’ There are options at heavyweight and options at 205.”

“It’s a matter of what I decide to do,” he continued. “At this point, Ariel, I’ve kind of gotten to a point in my career where the UFC, they really are open to a lot of my suggestions.”