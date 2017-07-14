Daniel Cormier: ‘I Changed my Thought Process in Regards to Jon Jones’

Daniel Cormier says he’s no longer obsessed with beating Jon Jones twice.

Cormier will defend his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title on July 29 inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. He’ll put his gold on the line against Jones in the main event of UFC 214.

In their first encounter, “Bones” took a unanimous decision win back in Jan. 2015. Cormier has said since that his goal is to beat Jones twice. That may not be on his bucket list anymore.

During a recent appearance on MMA Junkie Radio, “DC” said beating Jones is no longer a do or die situation for him (via MMAMania.com):

“I feel as a competitor I want to win two fights, but, I think the story for me has changed a little bit. Before it was all about Jon Jones, Jon Jones Jon Jones; now it’s my story. I have changed my thought process in regards to him. I don’t really need to fight him at all anymore. I would be okay either way. Competitively, I want to win two out of the three, but, realistically this is my story and now he’s just taking part in it.”

UFC 214 air live on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET.