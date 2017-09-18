Daniel Cormier: I Tried Throwing UFC Championships Away

Daniel Cormier is still struggling to accept the fact that he’s once again the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title holder.

At UFC 214, Cormier defended his championship against Jon Jones. “Bones” earned a third-round knockout via head kick and ground-and-pound. The win was overturned when Jones failed his drug test. The UFC then reinstated Cormier as the 205-pound ruler (via MMAFighting.com):

“I had a fight party last week to watch Luke and ‘Canelo’ fights and I have this movie room in my house. I have a whole bunch of pictures and fight stuff and memories and stuff of my fights and all my championships. And when everyone came over, they saw my Strikeforce title, and King of the Cage, and XMMA and they were like ‘hey, where are your UFC championships?’”

He then revealed the one person who stopped him from throwing his titles away.

“I still haven’t put those back up. I tried to throw them away but my wife wouldn’t let me. So I just put them away in my closet. I’m still not at the point now where I can take all these belts out and face them every day.”