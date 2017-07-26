Daniel Cormier: I Want to be Done With Jon Jones on my Terms

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Jon Jones Daniel Cormier
Image Credit: Steve Marcus/Getty Images

Daniel Cormier realizes if Jon Jones wins their second encounter, then there’s little to no chance of a third bout.

The moment of truth takes place this Saturday night (July 29) inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. Cormier will put his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight gold on the line in the main event of UFC 214.

In their first bout, “DC” suffered a unanimous decision loss back in Jan. 2015. The champion admitted to UFC.com that it’s not much of a rivalry if he goes 0-2 against Jones:

“I want to be done with him, but on my terms, when I’ve won a couple fights. Right now, this is my rival, this is the person that beat me. So it immediately makes him stand out above everyone else. Jon’s been going on this whole thing how this is no different than any other fight and if that’s his approach, great. But I know there’s more to it. I will be honest and say, yes, this is the rival for me because this is the person that beat me. Now if I don’t win this fight, this is no rivalry. It’s just one guy that beat the other guy twice. You don’t consider those rivalries. Frazier and Ali was really good because Ali won two. I have to win.”

