Daniel Cormier: ‘I’m Disappointed To Hear” Jon Jones’ Recent Drug Failure

By
Dana Becker
-

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier doesn’t consider himself a winner after hearing that Jon Jones failed a drug test ahead of their recent UFC 214 matchup.

Cormier gave MMA Fighting a statement late Tuesday night after news broke concerning Jones. A test given after weigh-ins and before the bout by the USADA came back positive for a banned substance.

Jones earned a finish vs. Cormier, topping him for the second time in two meetings.

“It’s hard to find words to describe how I’m feeling right now,” Cormier said. “I’m disappointed to hear the news. It’s very emotional. We as athletes are entitled to due process, and I will refrain from saying much more until I know exactly what happened.

“In my mind, on July 29, I competed and I lost. I thought Jon Jones was the better man that day. I don’t know what to think anymore. I can’t believe we are going through all of this again. We will see what happens next.”

The UFC could decide to leave the title vacant and possibly rematch Cormier with top contender Alexander Gustafsson. “DC” previously earned a decision win over Gustafsson.

