Daniel Cormier Issues Challenge to Jon Jones: ‘Sign The Damn Contract’

UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier lost his cool Wednesday night while co-hosting UFC Tonight.

Cormier was asked to respond to recent social media comments made by rival and former champion Jon Jones.

And “DC” did just that.

“What is he talking about? The champ is here? The champ is right here in Los Angeles in this chair,” Cormier said. “He lost the belt when he ran that pregnant lady over and when he tested positive for steroids. You’re no champion. Sign the damn contract. Enough with these tweets.”

Cormier demanded that Jones sign a contract to fight him at UFC 214 in late July. Reports earlier in the day stated that could be in the cards with the two headlining from Anaheim.