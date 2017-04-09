Daniel Cormier: ‘Jimi Manuwa Would be Lucky to Get Out 10 Minutes’

Daniel Cormier doesn’t sound too worried about Jimi Manuwa’s rise.

Last night (April 8), Cormier successfully defended his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title against Anthony Johnson in a rematch. The bout served as UFC 210’s main event. Like the first bout, Cormier locked in a rear-naked choke and walked away with gold.

After the fight, the champion launched a verbal assault at Jimi Manuwa. Cormier said he recognizes the “Poster Boy’s” ascension, but doesn’t give him much of a shot at knocking him off his perch (via MMAFighting.com):

“He’s a tough guy. He punches hard. I like his little thing, ‘One shot, one kill.’ It sounds cool. He wears sweatsuits. A guy that wears sweatsuits is pretty cool. But Jimi Manuwa can’t do me anything. Dude’s done. Jimi Manuwa would be lucky to get out 10 minutes. Seven minutes. I would demoralize him. Of course I’d fight Jon Jones but Jimi Manuwa said that he wants a title fight. He’s won a couple of fights in a row and looked impressive. I think he’s a good fighter but it kinda depends on what they do with Jones. If Jones wants to fight somebody first then I guess that’s what they’re gonna do. If he’s ready to come and fight me then we would fight.”

