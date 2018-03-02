Daniel Cormier on Jon Jones Latest Doping Penalty: ‘I Don’t Feel Bad For Him’

Daniel Cormier says that he's disconnected himself from the drama surrounding Jon Jones but he doesn't feel bad for him in any way

Daniel Cormier really is done with the drama surrounding Jon Jones.

While arguably the two greatest light heavyweight fighters in history will always be connected to each other thanks to their heated rivalry, Cormier says that he can’t spend any time worrying about what is happening with Jones while he’s focused on becoming a two division champion in July.

Cormier just finished filming the new season of “The Ultimate Fighter” and he’s now getting ready to start training camp for his upcoming fight against heavyweight king Stipe Miocic at UFC 226.

Meanwhile, Jones was fined $205,000 and effectively suspended for one year by the California State Athletic Commission earlier this week after he tested positive for steroids following his last fight with Cormier in July 2017. Jones is still awaiting a verdict from USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency), who could hammer him with up to a four year suspension because this is his second violation of the UFC’s anti-doping policy.

Cormier says he can’t put any of his time into worrying about Jones any longer but he certainly doesn’t feel sorry for the former light heavyweight champion following a long string of bad decisions in his career.

“No, I don’t feel bad for him,” Cormier told TMZ. “He put himself in all these situations. These were not forced on you. That’s his reality now.”

Cormier has no plans to pay any attention to what happens to Jones until he’s finally eligible to fight again and by the time that happens the former two-time Olympian may be retired.

“He put himself in all these situations. These were not forced on you. That’s his reality now.” ~ Daniel Cormier

Cormier stated ahead of his last fight that he has plans to call it a career by early 2019 when he reaches his 40th birthday. It’s possible if Jones is hit with the full sanction by USADA that he may not be eligible to compete again until 2021.

“I wasn’t watching. I was filming [The Ultimate Fighter]. I honestly haven’t paid much attention to it,” Cormier said about Jones’ hearing. “I told you guys that I’ve moved on. Again, I’ve had to move on. My sole focus is Stipe Miococ. I have disconnected myself from that man and his issues. When things are sorted out, I guess I’ll pay attention again.

“I’ve got bigger fish to fry.”

Do you think we will ever see Jon Jones vs. Daniel Cormier 3? Sound off in the comments section to let us know!