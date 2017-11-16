Daniel Cormier Would ‘Love’ Another Jon Jones Bout, Hoping for a Minimum Suspension for “Bones”

UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and former champion Jon Jones have engaged in one of the fiercest rivalries in MMA history

Cormier lost his title to the returning Jones at UFC 214 in July before having his title reinstated following Jones’ subsequent positive test for banned substances.

TMZ caught up with Cormier, who discussed the situation Jones now finds himself in and the likelihood of a third bout between arguably the two greatest light heavyweights in the promotion’s history:

“He’ll get a chance to fight, I mean, he’s too talented not too,” Cormier replied when asked if Jones would fight again. “He hasn’t shown an ability to get things right completely.

Cormier was then asked what advice he would give to Jones given the situation he finds himself in and was pragmatic in his response. The same thing could be said for how he responded to UFC President Dana White recently branding “Bones” as ‘unfixable’:

“It would be very hard to advise him as I haven’t really dealt with the issues he is dealing with,” Cormier said. “It’s warranted, right? Millions of dollars have been invested in him to become the star that he is today. And then you [the UFC] are not able to use it [capitalize on his stardom]. You would expect some negative words from the boss.”

Cormier, however, believes that there is a chance for Jones to still turn things around and he certainly believes that age should not necessarily be a factor:

“He will be able to fight but it is a matter of how long he’ll be gone. He’s still a very young person; he’s only 30 years old. I didn’t start fighting until I was 31 and look at where I am now at 38. He has time to start a new career if he wants to, it’s just a matter of how long he is going to be gone. This second infraction carries a maximum of four years suspension but if he gets two years he’ll be fine.

“I can’t imagine much less [than two years]. I would love him to get another one-year suspension and then we can fight again. I’ll be forty years old by the time he gets there but I can’t imagine a second infraction for the same thing would carry the same type of suspension or less than it would have carried the first time.”