Daniel Cormier: Lyoto Machida ‘A Sniper’ Inside the Octagon

Daniel Cormier, the reigning UFC light heavyweight champion, will take on duties of calling UFC Fight Night 119 this Saturday night alongside John Gooden from Brazil.

The card features Lyoto Machida, a former holder of the title Cormier currently wears, taking on Derek Brunson in a middleweight showdown live on FOX Sports 1. The bout serves as a return to action for “The Dragon,” who was suspended for failing a drug test.

“Lyoto has to stand back at range and wait for Brunson to make a mistake,” Cormier said. “Brunson, at times, tries to force things. As we’ve seen, when you force it, Lyoto is a sniper.”

Cormier also believes Brunson has an advantage in one key area: wrestling.

“We need to see the Brunson who fought against Yoel Romero, who used his wrestling to dominate an Olympic silver medalist,” he said. “The guy we don’t want to see is the guy who hangs his chin up in the air and tries to chase knockouts.”