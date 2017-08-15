Daniel Cormier Admits he is “Missing Time” Following UFC 214 Loss

By
Adam Haynes
-
Daniel Cormier
Image Credit: Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier says that he lost “10 minutes” following his defeat to Jon Jones last month

“DC” claims that, aside from losing his title to Jones at Honda Center in Anaheim, he also suffered from memory loss which has effectively rendered him unable to remember certain points following the fight.

Cormier spoke to Ariel Helwani on the MMA Hour on Monday and broke his silence for the first time following the bitter TKO defeat to Jones:

“I don’t remember leaving the octagon,” Cormier said. “I don’t remember some of these photos where I was cryin’ and I was like, hugging Bob [Cook]. I don’t remember any of that. I remember being in the back; I feel like I came out of a fog. I remember when I was in the back, they said, ‘You have to go to the hospital.’ I was like, ‘For what?’”

“I’m still missing time. I’m missing probably, I don’t know, 10 minutes. I remember talking to Dana and I said, ‘I’m sorry if I pushed you.’ Because I remember they said I pushed somebody, and I was like, ‘Really?’ Obviously, I do the TV stuff so I have friends in TV and they said that as they were watching me in the octagon, they could hear the microphone on Bob Cook and I was asking questions, asking why Dana yelled at me. Then they said I was in there and [was] kinda like tearing up and then they said I looked up at the replay, that’s when I really broke down because I guess I saw what happened. I don’t recall that.”

