Daniel Cormier on Anthony Johnson: ‘I Know The Difference in His Power From Minute One to Minute 13’

Daniel Cormier is expecting to gain the edge over Anthony Johnson as time progresses at UFC 210 on April 8.
Cormier fought “Rumble” back in May 2015. The bout was contested for the vacant Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title. Despite getting knocked down in the first round, Cormier wore down Johnson with his wrestling and eventually secured a third-round submission.
While “DC” believes Johnson will make some adjustments, he still feels the bout will swing in his favor the longer the fight goes on. During his recent appearance on the Anik and Florian podcast, Cormier said “Rumble’s” power tends to wane after a certain period (via MMAFighting.com):
“I have to be careful in the first seven minutes because the reality is, I’ve felt him over the course of 14 minutes now and I know the difference in his power from minute one when he dropped me, to minute 13. So I can base that on experience. I felt him at minute 13 and granted, he’s still very powerful, but it isn’t that same explosive power that’s there in minute one, two, three, four, of the very first round. So I’ve really taken into account the beginning of the fight, being very aware, being ready to go from the start, and making sure I’m implementing my game plan from the first bell all the way until I finish the fight.”