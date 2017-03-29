Daniel Cormier on Anthony Johnson: ‘I Know The Difference in His Power From Minute One to Minute 13’

Daniel Cormier is expecting to gain the edge over Anthony Johnson as time progresses at UFC 210 on April 8.

Cormier fought “Rumble” back in May 2015. The bout was contested for the vacant Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title. Despite getting knocked down in the first round, Cormier wore down Johnson with his wrestling and eventually secured a third-round submission.

While “DC” believes Johnson will make some adjustments, he still feels the bout will swing in his favor the longer the fight goes on. During his recent appearance on the Anik and Florian podcast, Cormier said “Rumble’s” power tends to wane after a certain period (via MMAFighting.com):