Daniel Cormier on Early Morning Weigh-ins: You Get no Rest

Daniel Cormier isn’t a fan of early morning weigh-ins.

There was a time when the evening “ceremonial” weigh-ins were the real deal. Fighters would weigh in, usually at 6 or 7 p.m. ET and meet face-to-face with their opponent on the spot. That’s changed and now weigh-ins are done in the morning.

Some have questioned the move and feel it puts more stress on the body. Tomorrow night (Jan. 20), Cormier will defend his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title against Volkan Oezdemir in the co-main event of UFC 220.

During a recent appearance on Outside The Cage podcast, “DC” admitted that he doesn’t take too well to early weigh-ins (via Bloody Elbow):

“The morning weigh-ins now make it a little bit more difficult, because you get no rest. You don’t float any weight anymore. Before, (when) you went to bed at seven over, you knew when you got up at 8 a.m. you’d be five over, because you’d float two pounds overnight. Now, you don’t really get that, because you’re starving when you go to bed, because you go to bed so close to the weight. You don’t float anything, and then you get up in the morning and you have to just make the weight. I’m not the biggest fan of the morning weigh-ins, I gotta be honest.”