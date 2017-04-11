Daniel Cormier on Fighting Jon Jones: ‘This Thing Doesn’t Define Who I am’

Daniel Cormier says he’s no longer obsessed with having a rematch against Jon Jones.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title holder once again submitted Anthony Johnson to retain his gold. The bout took place this past Saturday night (April 8) and served as the main event of UFC 210.

During his post-fight interview with UFC color commentator Joe Rogan, Cormier blasted Jimi Manuwa and Jones. “Bones” handed Cormier the only loss of his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” the 205-pound champion said a rematch with Jones isn’t consuming his life anymore: