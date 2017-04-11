Daniel Cormier on Fighting Jon Jones: ‘This Thing Doesn’t Define Who I am’

Daniel Cormier says he’s no longer obsessed with having a rematch against Jon Jones.
The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title holder once again submitted Anthony Johnson to retain his gold. The bout took place this past Saturday night (April 8) and served as the main event of UFC 210.
During his post-fight interview with UFC color commentator Joe Rogan, Cormier blasted Jimi Manuwa and Jones. “Bones” handed Cormier the only loss of his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career.
During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” the 205-pound champion said a rematch with Jones isn’t consuming his life anymore:
“I’ve got to the point in my life where I’m like, this guy has no control over me. This guy has no control over me anymore. Like, if he can’t never go back and fight me, that’s on him. I’ve got three UFC gold titles. I’ve got everything else. I’ve got my family, I’ve got my money, I’ve got everything — I’ve got my job for the future. I don’t need that guy. That guy needs to fight. That guy needs to come back and fight me. Because this thing doesn’t define who I am as a human being. I think Jon Jones, he needs to be Jon Jones the fighter, because there is nothing else. If you take away Jon Jones the fighter, what is there? Jon Jones the college drop out? Jon Jones the guy that actually ran over some chick in his vehicle? Who is he? He needs this to define him. You strip away everything else … there’s layers to who I am. So he needs this more than me. I don’t need him anymore.”