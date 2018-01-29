Daniel Cormier on Gustafsson’s Criticism: ‘It’s Too Late’

Daniel Cormier has responded to Alexander Gustafsson.

Cormier is the reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title holder. He is coming off a successful title defense against Volkan Oezdemir via second-round TKO. Just a few days later, it was announced that Cormier would challenge Stipe Miocic for the UFC heavyweight championship.

It didn’t take long for Gustafsson to rip “DC” for taking the fight. He claimed that Cormier was running from a rematch. On today’s (Jan. 29) edition of “The MMA Hour,” Cormier offered a response:

“It’s too late. Like what are you doing? You wait until the fight is already announced to say something? It’s too late Alex, why didn’t he say something before? I’ll go fight him and rematch him afterwards, but this opportunity’s way to big to pass up for a rematch with Alexander Gustafsson when we really didn’t do anything.”

Cormier Takes A Cheap Shot At Gus’ Drawing Power

The 205-pound kingpin went on to say that his first bout with “The Mauler” didn’t do business.

“For a guy that has such a crazy following in terms of people that support him, it is unreal how few people pay to actually watch him fight.”

Ouch.

Would you have rather seen the rematch between Cormier and Gustafsson? Let us know in the comments below.