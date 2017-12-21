Daniel Cormier on Heavyweight Return: ‘That Would Take Some Thinking’

Daniel Cormier believes a heavyweight return could become a reality, but the right circumstance has to arise.

Cormier is set to defend his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title against Volkan Oezdemir. The bout takes place on Jan. 20 and will be the co-main event of UFC 220. Taking the headlining spot on the card will be a heavyweight title bout between champion Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou.

Cormier is no stranger to the heavyweight ranks.

Before reigning as a 205-pounder, Cormier was defying the odds against the big boys in Strikeforce. Would “DC” consider turning back the clock? He gave his answer during a recent appearance on MMA Junkie Radio:

“That would take some thinking, some talking and a real solid plan to try to get back to the type of weight that I would need to compete against those guys. Because, again, I’m not going in there to lose and say I gave it my best shot. If I go in there with Miocic or Ngannou, I’m going to win. That’s just who I am. So that would just be me and my team really coming up with a solid plan on how I’m going to get up to a healthy, strong, 235, 240 pounds to go and fight those dudes.”