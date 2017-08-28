Daniel Cormier on Jon Jones: He Never Needed to do Anything Wrong

Daniel Cormier continues to be asked about Jon Jones’ failed UFC 214 drug test.

Last month, Cormier defended the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title against Jones. The action took place inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. Jones won the bout via third-round knockout.

Shortly after, it was revealed that Jones was flagged for a potential drug violation of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) policy. During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Cormier explained what makes the situation confusing:

“You know what’s sad? I really don’t believe he ever needed to do anything wrong. And you see a lot of people just flat-out saying he cheated. I’ve seen Chael (Sonnen) and I’ve seen a lot guys, and obviously they’re not in the position that I’m in in regards to him and our fight, but he really didn’t need to do any of that stuff. And I think if he was doing that as long as I was saying he was doing it, I think it became just a comfort thing. That’s probably why he did it again. It sucks.”

Jones is awaiting the results of his B sample. The UFC hasn’t stripped Jones of the 205-pound title yet.