Daniel Cormier on Jon Jones: He Never Needed to do Anything Wrong

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Jon Jones Daniel Cormier
Image Credit: Getty Images

Daniel Cormier continues to be asked about Jon Jones’ failed UFC 214 drug test.

Last month, Cormier defended the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title against Jones. The action took place inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. Jones won the bout via third-round knockout.

Shortly after, it was revealed that Jones was flagged for a potential drug violation of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) policy. During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Cormier explained what makes the situation confusing:

“You know what’s sad? I really don’t believe he ever needed to do anything wrong. And you see a lot of people just flat-out saying he cheated. I’ve seen Chael (Sonnen) and I’ve seen a lot guys, and obviously they’re not in the position that I’m in in regards to him and our fight, but he really didn’t need to do any of that stuff. And I think if he was doing that as long as I was saying he was doing it, I think it became just a comfort thing. That’s probably why he did it again. It sucks.”

Jones is awaiting the results of his B sample. The UFC hasn’t stripped Jones of the 205-pound title yet.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Latest MMA News

Jon Jones Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier on Jon Jones: He Never Needed to do Anything Wrong

Daniel Cormier continues to be asked about Jon Jones' failed UFC 214 drug test. Last month, Cormier defended the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight...
Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather Insists he Will Not Fight Again After Defeating McGregor

Floyd Mayweather claims he is truly done with his boxing career. After defeating Conor McGregor this past Saturday night (Aug. 26), Mayweather said he was...
Fernando Gonzalez

Fernando Gonzalez Admits Weight Issues Hold Him Back From Title Shot

Fernando Gonzalez believes he can make a run at championship gold, but there's an issue that must be solved first. Gonzalez is coming off a...
Floyd Mayweather

Full Card Salaries For Mayweather vs. McGregor Revealed

Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor has wrapped up and the full card salaries are now known to the public. Mayweather easily walked away as the...
Oscar De La Hoya

Oscar De La Hoya Says Mayweather Allowed McGregor to Win Rounds

Oscar De La Hoya won't let go of the fact that Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor took place. This past Saturday night (Aug. 26), McGregor...
Load more