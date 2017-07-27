Daniel Cormier on Jon Jones: ‘I Believe Skill For Skill I’m a Better Fighter’

Daniel Cormier feels he’s a better fighter overall than Jon Jones.

The moment of truth goes down this Saturday night (July 29). Cormier will defend his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title against “Bones” in the UFC 214 headliner. It’ll be Cormier’s chance to get revenge on his heated rival.

“DC” told MMA Weekly that there’s no thought in his mind other than victory:

“We run it back. There’s no way that him and I stay 1-1. Nope, I go 2-1 before I decide what happens next. It’s my game. I’m the champ and it’s my game. We’ll see what happens after I beat him the second time. This is only fight No. 2 of three.”

Cormier has never been short on confidence. He said when it comes down to it, he feels he’s a better fighter than “Bones.”

“So I believe that skill for skill, I’m a better fighter. I believe I can do anything I set my mind to. I know I’ve trained harder than I’ve ever trained. I know I’ve worked. I know I’ve prepared. I just think this is the time to get this job done.”

The main card of UFC 214 will air live on pay-per-view and features three title fights.