Daniel Cormier on Jon Jones: ‘I Think Enough is Enough Now’

Daniel Cormier is tired of hearing Jon Jones’ name in the “Greatest of All Time” discussion.

Cormier recently took on Jones inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California back in July. Jones recaptured the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title via third-round TKO in the main event of UFC 214.

Shortly after the bout, it was revealed that Jones failed his urine test for turinabol. During a recent appearance on the “Fight Society” podcast, Cormier said he’s tired of hearing Jones’ name in the GOAT discussion (via MMAFighting.com):

“I think enough is enough now honestly, if I’ve got to be honest with you. I think it’s very difficult to consider someone the greatest of all time when there are these types of allegations tied to them. I think that’s probably the easiest and the best way I could say it right now without going too far in one direction, just because I don’t know. I’ve said it before that he’s the greatest of all time. I’ve been in there with him twice and I know that he’s a tremendous fighter, and I do believe he would have had a ton of success without doing anything wrong. But when you start tying those negative things to your name and your legacy, it’s kind of hard to say this guy is the best fighter of all time.”