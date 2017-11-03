Daniel Cormier on Jon Jones: ‘I’m Not Gonna Move on From Our Rivalry’

Daniel Cormier can’t let go of his feud with Jon Jones.

Cormier is the reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), but he’s struggled to come to grips with that reality. The reason being is that Cormier was knocked out back in July by Jones. The result was changed to a no contest due to Jones’ failed drug test for turinabol.

“DC” has had to have his support system tell him that he is the true champion because he did nothing wrong. Cormier is likely to defend his gold against Volkan Oezdemir next. Alexander Gustafsson could be next in line after that.

During a recent media lunch, Cormier said he still wants a third chance at Jones (via MMAFighting.com):

“For me, personally, I prefer him to get a shorter suspension, so we could fight again. Of course I would fight him again. I am who I am, to fault. … I just like to fight him. I feel like I get better every time I prepare to fight him. It’s crazy, I still don’t believe that I can’t win those fights. It’s nuts. People ask me, I’m like, ‘I can beat this dude.’ I’ll push myself to the limit to try to do it.”