Daniel Cormier on Jon Jones Rivalry: ‘I Enjoy The Conflict’

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Daniel Cormier has welcomed the hostility between himself and Jon Jones.

This Saturday night (July 29), the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title holder will put his gold on the line against Jones. The title bout will be held inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. It’ll be the main event of UFC 214.

Following the UFC 214 pre-fight press conference, Ariel Helwani of MMAFighting.com asked “DC” if the trash talking was something he enjoyed:

“I do. There’s a side to me that … we all have different sides to us. I enjoy the conflict. I enjoy the back-and-forth (banter). I kind of enjoy it man, I enjoy talking trash. I enjoy seeing another guy who believes he’s the baddest man walking around and me looking at him and going, ‘no you’re not you son of a gun.’ I love that, this is good.”

It’s been a long road to get to the rematch, but Cormier believes the bout will actually happen this time without an issue.

“I feel pretty confident (that the rematch will happen). When you listen to him, he’s saying he’s done everything correct so I feel like I can only be confident. I don’t want everything I’ve done to be for nothing. I just want to fight and I want to fight against him, so I do feel confident. I got a call from Dana (White) Monday and I was so worried, but it wasn’t bad news it was actually good news.”

