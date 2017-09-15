Daniel Cormier on Jon Jones: ‘You Can’t Fail a Drug Test’

Recently reinstated UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier sees little hope for Jon Jones’ career following the latest in a string of controversies for the 30-year-old

Cormier told UFC Tonight that Jones’ positive test for Turinabol may just be the final nail in the coffin for a fighter widely heralded as the greatest mixed martial artist of all time:

“This is a death sentence,” Cormier insisted. “If this [sic] does what it says it can be, it’s a death sentence. This is a very expensive drug; it isn’t gonna be easily found in a supplement. I’ve been in the USADA program for 12 years. I’ve never had this issue. If it was a mistake the first time, you’ve gotta be more careful, especially with all the scrutiny that was on him coming back from a suspension. You’ve gotta be cautious and careful. To expect people to understand anymore is just ridiculous.”

Cormier has not held back about his disappointment in how the situation has unraveled. Despite being reinstated as champion, “DC” still feels somewhat sore in the circumstances which preceded him gaining the title back from Jones:

“The reality is, you can’t fail a drug test,” Cormier said. “You can pass 100 tests. You can’t fail one. They’re saying we have to wait for the due process, but what are we waiting for? We’ve tested the ‘A’ sample, tested the ‘B’ sample and if there’s anything, you cannot test positive for performance-enhancing drugs, man. You just can’t do it. It’s unfair. I’m very upset about it.”