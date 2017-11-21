Daniel Cormier on Next Challenger: ‘I Don’t Care Who it is’

Daniel Cormier is ready to take on whoever can step him to challenge him for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title.

Cormier’s likely contender is Volkan Oezdemir, but some legal issues may hinder that plan. Oezdemir was recently arrested for aggravated battery. The fallout could very well mean Cormier will defend his gold against someone else.

During a recent appearance on the Anik & Florian podcast, Cormier said he’s ready to meet whoever is thrown at him (via MMAFighting.com):

“Of course, I’d fight any of these guys. It doesn’t matter. This guy’s on the longest win streak in the division so he was getting the title shot but if this trouble is gonna keep him out of the opportunity, I’ll just go to the next guy. So of course I’d fight Gustafsson and someone told me yesterday that Team Ovince Saint Preux was like, ‘We want a title fight because we’ve got a good winning streak too.’ Whoever is winning gets the title shot, that’s just the way it is. I don’t care who it is.”