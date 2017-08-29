Daniel Cormier on Third Jon Jones Bout: I Will Probably Run Out of Time

Daniel Cormier may never get the chance to fight Jon Jones again.

Last month, Cormier lost his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title to Jones in the main event of UFC 214. Shortly after, it was revealed that “Bones” failed a drug test. Before the test came back positive, Cormier was sure that he’d get a third fight with Jones.

With news that Jones could be suspended up to four years, Cormier isn’t so sure anymore. At the age of 38, time isn’t on his side (via MMAFighting.com):

“The sad thing is, man, I would actually fight him again. I just don’t know that there will be time. Because at the end of this process, if there is a suspension, I will have run out of time, because I’ve always said that I won’t be fighting at 40, and I’ve done so much better than I ever could’ve envisioned when I started this career. If this is true, as it probably is — because USADA is a very upstanding organization, they would not have said anything if they just made a mistake — then I will probably run out of time, and the last time we fought will be the last time we fought. That’s the truth.”