Daniel Cormier on UFC 210 Weigh-In Drama: ‘People Love Conspiracy’

Daniel Cormier made 205 pounds during his second UFC 210 weigh-in attempt and “towel-gate” ran wild.

This past Saturday night (April 8), Cormier successfully defended his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight gold against Anthony Johnson. Like their first fight back in May 2015, Cormier locked in a rear-naked choke and forced the tap.

Just one day earlier, Cormier tipped the scales at 206.2 pounds. At that point, it looked as if Cormier’s title reign had ended due to missing weight. Instead, he was allowed to weigh in again, this time at 205 pounds. If the scale is to be believed, Cormier miraculously lost 1.2 pounds in two minutes.

Theories ran rampant from fans, but none were more talked about than the effect Cormier’s hold on the towel was. Some speculated that holding the towel was a trick done to make the athlete seem lighter. Cormier dismissed those claims during a recent appearance on MMAJunkie Radio: