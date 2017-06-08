Daniel Cormier on UFC Legends: ‘Let’s Forget About The Old Guys’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Daniel Cormier
Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Daniel Cormier is tired of hearing about light heavyweights of the past.

The reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 205-pound title holder defends his gold against Jon Jones on July 29 inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The title bout will headline UFC 214.

It’s no secret that Cormier and Jones have had a fierce rivalry. Now that they’re heading for a rematch, may have compared the feud to Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz. Cormier told Colin Cowherd that the old guard should be forgotten (via Bloody Elbow):

“Let’s forget about the old guys. The old guys were good, they were great. (But) you’re watching the two best fighters in the light heavyweight division’s history because nobody in the past can beat Jon or I. So you’re watching the two best.”

Cormier compared the argument to a hot topic in basketball.

“It’s the same with basketball and everything. We’ve got to let go of our childhood and understand that people can be better. And Jon and I are better than the Chuck Liddells and the Tito Ortizes have ever been. We’re more skilled, the game changes. And I watch you every morning make this case for LeBron James. LeBron James is a better basketball player than Michael Jordan.”

