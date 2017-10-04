Daniel Cormier on Volkan Oezdemir’s Remarks: ‘You’ve got Two Minutes’

UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier wants to give Volkan Oezdemir a shot at his title.

And “DC” even agrees with comments made recently by Oezdemir that involve the fight ending in two minutes. Just, Cormier doesn’t see it going exactly that way.

“He has much more respect for me than he does for Misha Cirkunov and Jimi Manuwa. I do agree with you. He does have two minutes, because after that it all goes downhill from there because I’m going to be on him,” Cormier said while co-hosting UFC Tonight Wednesday. “People want to see fresh matchups. I’d like to fight Alexander too, but people want to see Volkan. They believe in him. The kid’s got knockout power. He’s got a cool thing. You’ve got two minutes, Volkan.”

Oezdemir won his fifth straight when he finished Manuwa earlier this year, adding to wins over Cirkunov, Ovince Saint Preux and two fights outside the Octagon.

Cormier was given back the UFC title after Jon Jones failed a drug test and was stripped. Jones had finished Cormier at UFC 214 in July.