Daniel Cormier Reiterates Plans to Remain in Light Heavyweight Division

Last week during an episode of UFC 210 Embedded, Daniel Cormier was caught on film saying he was done with the light heavyweight division.

The reigning 205-pound champion had just completed a rough weight cut that almost saw him lose his title without even stepping inside the Octagon.

But “DC” did make weight and he did defeat Anthony Johnson, leaving Buffalo with the title.

So, is the former Strikeforce Heavyweight Grand Prix winner returning to that division?

“I’m not going to fight heavyweight. I’ve got to manage my weight better,” he said during an appearance on UFC Tonight. “I haven’t been very active. I’ve had too many days at UFC Tonight, eating at the craft table. I’ve got to manage my weight and make it become routine again.”

Cormier submitted Johnson, prompting a call-out from Jimi Manuwa. “DC” and Manuwa engaged in a back-and-forth that night, but the champion doesn’t view him as a top contender yet.

“I believe the division is two guys, me and Jon Jones,” he said. “Jimi Manawa has done a good job, but he lost points for wearing that sweat suit. It’ll be me and Jones, the two best pound-for-pound fighters in the UFC.”