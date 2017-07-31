Daniel Cormier Releases Statement Following UFC 214 Loss

Daniel Cormier has broken his silence following his UFC 214 defeat.

This past Saturday night (July 29), Cormier defended his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title against Jon Jones. The championship bout was the main event of UFC 214.

After two competitive rounds, Jones blasted “DC” with a head kick that sent the champion reeling. Cormier went down and “Bones” finished the fight with ground-and-pound. An emotional Cormier still hadn’t fully shaken the cobwebs and showed some unusual behavior, even lightly shoving referee “Big” John McCarthy.

In a statement posted on Instagram, Cormier congratulated Jones and apologized to McCarthy:

“First off, thank you all for the kind words. I have felt the support. Congratulations to Jon Jones and his team. They did a phenomenal job and got the victory. Also, to ‘Big’ John McCarthy, I would like to apologize for acting up with you. I am thankful for the time you gave me to try and defend myself and stay in the fight. You are the best in the business for a reason. I also wanna thank my team and my coaches. I love you all from the bottom of my heart. Your time and energy is greatly appreciated. You guys did a wonderful job, I was ready. It’s a fist fight and things happen. Dana White and the UFC, thank you for being the premiere organization in all of MMA. Again, congrats to Team Jones and Jackson-Wink. Love you all. I’ll see you soon. DC.”