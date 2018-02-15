Daniel Cormier Rips Alexander Gustafsson Over Luke Rockhold Callout

It didn’t take long for Daniel Cormier to respond to Alexander Gustafsson’s callout of Luke Rockhold.

Cormier’s next bout will not be a light heavyweight title defense, but it will be a “super fight.” The 205-pound champion is set to challenge Stipe Miocic for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight title. The bout takes place on July 7 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada for UFC 226.

Gustafsson has been vocal about the match-up, claiming it’s holding up the division and that Cormier is running from him. Cormier fired back at Gustafsson, but the beef seems to have been revved up. “The Mauler” recently called out Cormier’s former teammate Luke Rockhold in what he’s treating as a tuneup fight.

“DC” was quick to respond on Twitter:

Nice timing Alexander(kick him while he’s down huh). I got a better idea tho he doesn’t fight you next. He fights Robert Whitaker, I mean sometimes that happens right. You lose your way into a title shot! #thegustafsonway — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) February 15, 2018

Rockhold is coming off a third-round knockout loss at the hands of Yoel Romero. Cormier and Gustafsson have fought once before. “DC” earned a split decision win back in 2015 to successfully retain his light heavyweight gold. Gustafsson currently doesn’t have a fight booked.

