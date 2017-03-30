Daniel Cormier Says Anderson Silva Bout Was The Easiest of His Career

Daniel Cormier believes his battle with one of the greatest mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters of all time was his easiest.
Cormier fought future Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Hall of Famer Anderson Silva back at UFC 200. “DC” was supposed to fight Jon Jones in a rematch for the UFC light heavyweight title. “Bones” was pulled from the bout due to a violation of the anti-doping policy.
The 205-pound kingpin ended up defeating “The Spider” by unanimous decision. Cormier will now be facing Anthony Johnson in a rematch at UFC 210 on April 8. During a media conference call, Cormier responded to those who feel he’s lost a step due to his age and injuries. The champion feels his last bout was a breeze (via MMAFighting.com):
“I have no idea what people are talking about. I fought Anderson Silva on two days’ notice (at UFC 200) and I beat a guy who people consider the greatest fighter of all-time, 30-26 across the board. There was no danger in that fight. That was the easiest fight of my entire career. I don’t know how I lost a step. If anything, I feel like I’m still able to get these takedowns whenever I choose to. I feel like I’m a better fighter today than I was the first time. You know the first time we fought, I fought him on three-and-a-half weeks’ notice. I had a three-week training camp. I had a three-week training camp and still outworked him. I know I was a different opponent than his previous guy, but he still had a full training camp. I had three-and-a-half weeks to get prepared for a championship fight and still found a way to outwork him. What’s going to happen now that I’ve been training for him for 12 weeks? It’s going to be worse than the first one.”