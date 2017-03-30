Daniel Cormier Says Anderson Silva Bout Was The Easiest of His Career

Daniel Cormier believes his battle with one of the greatest mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters of all time was his easiest.

Cormier fought future Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Hall of Famer Anderson Silva back at UFC 200. “DC” was supposed to fight Jon Jones in a rematch for the UFC light heavyweight title. “Bones” was pulled from the bout due to a violation of the anti-doping policy.

The 205-pound kingpin ended up defeating “The Spider” by unanimous decision. Cormier will now be facing Anthony Johnson in a rematch at UFC 210 on April 8. During a media conference call, Cormier responded to those who feel he’s lost a step due to his age and injuries. The champion feels his last bout was a breeze (via MMAFighting.com):