Daniel Cormier Says Bout With Stipe Miocic is Biggest of His Career

Daniel Cormier values his heavyweight title bout with Stipe Miocic greatly.

On July 7, Cormier will challenge Miocic for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight title. The bout takes place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It’ll headline UFC 226.

Best Of Them All

Cormier is the reigning UFC light heavyweight champion, but has promised not to hold the division up if he wins. Speaking to Flo Combat, “DC” expressed great anticipation for the “super fight:”

“This is the biggest fight of my life. This is the biggest fight I’ve ever been in. I have played a major part in some of the biggest fights in the UFC. I mean I was at UFC 182, I was a big part of UFC 200, supposed to headline it, was a massive part of UFC 214, and now this one. I have been involved in some of the biggest moments in this sport’s young history and I’m so happy about it and honored to be put in those positions. The UFC must trust me to put me in those positions over again, over again, knowing that I’m going to show up and I’m going to do my thing.”

Give us your take in the comments below. Do you think UFC 226 is a bigger deal for Daniel Cormier than any of his previous bouts?