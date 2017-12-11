Daniel Cormier Says Cain Velasquez is Training Again

Daniel Cormier’s American Kickboxing Academy (AKA) teammate Cain Velasquez is finally back in the gym.

It’s no secret that Velasquez has been plagued by injuries throughout his professional mixed martial arts career. His recent injury forced him out of a planned UFC 207 bout with Fabricio Werdum. Back issues were to blame for the pullout.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Cormier said Velasquez is back to training at AKA:

“He’s back to training, and it hurts, but it nothing’s felt better for a long time. It does suck to have to go in there and work with Cain, because he’s so much better than everybody else that’s ever been around, but it’s good to have him, man. Just seeing him back doing what he loves to do, it’s amazing as a friend and as a fan of mixed martial arts, because if Cain gets back, you guys know what he does for the heavyweight division. He makes for some very, very interesting and fun fights.”