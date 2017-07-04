Daniel Cormier Says he Badgered Dana White to Get Jon Jones at UFC 214

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Daniel Cormier
Daniel Cormier wanted Jon Jones over Jimi Manuwa at UFC 214 on July 8.

After his UFC 210 victory, the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title holder poked two bears. Those being his rival Jones and potential future contender Manuwa. While Cormier planted the seeds for his next title defense, he always had “Bones” on his mind.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Cormier said he had to hound UFC President Dana White constantly to get what he wanted:

“And I badgered him and I badgered him, and I go, ‘tell me he’s ready to go,’ and he’s like, ‘I’m talking to him.’ So I go, ‘tell me he’s going to do it,’ and he goes, ‘well, I’m talking to him, we’re going get this figured out.’ And after about a week of me just badgering him, Dana goes, ‘DC calm down, I’m working on it.’ And finally it was Jones. It had to be Jones. Ariel, I want fights that get me going.”

Daniel Cormier Says he Badgered Dana White to Get Jon Jones at UFC 214

