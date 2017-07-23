Daniel Cormier Says he & ‘Punk’ Jon Jones Will Always Have Issues

Daniel Cormier doesn’t believe he and Jon Jones will ever bury the hatchet.

On Saturday night (July 29), Cormier will defend his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title against Jones. The bout will take place inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The two fought back in Jan. 2015 with Jones taking a unanimous decision.

During an interview on the UFC on FOX 25 broadcast, Cormier and Jones were asked if they can ever put their issues aside after UFC 214. Jones responded by saying, “f*ck DC.” Naturally, the champion fired a shot back (via Bloody Elbow):

“In terms of respect for his abilities, sure — he’s a great fighter. I’ve always said he’s a great fighter. But every time going forward we see each other, there’s still going to be issues, because either I’m going to smack him upside his head, or something’s going to happen. We’re not going to be friends, and we’re never going to be able to be in the same space, because there will always be issues, because he’s a punk.”