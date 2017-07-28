Daniel Cormier Says He’s Keeping His Emotions in Check For UFC 214

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Daniel Cormier Jon Jones
Image Credit: Getty Images

Daniel Cormier insists he won’t let the beef between he and Jon Jones impact the way he fights tomorrow night (July 29).

Cormier and Jones have had issues for years and their first clash back in Jan. 2015 didn’t settle their differences. “Bones” won that fight by unanimous decision. “DC” believes that for this fight he’s done a better job of keeping his emotions in check (via Sherdog.com):

“Last time I brought a lot of that into the Octagon with me. It served me no good. You have to change things. If you make a mistake you learn from it, and that’s what I’m doing. Not only the training had to be intense in terms of the fight but also the mental preparation too. Mentally I feel better than I’ve ever felt. I won’t take any of this animosity into the fight.”

Cormier feels if he and Jones continue to have issues outside of UFC 214, then it can be dealt with.

“I’ve always said there’s issues between you and a person and it’s issues outside of this sport, you can do that anywhere. It doesn’t have to be between the confines of the Octagon. If there are issues between Jon and I that need to be addressed after Saturday, then they’ll get addressed.”

Latest MMA News

Cris Cyborg de Randamie

Cris Cyborg on Renewing UFC Contract: ‘Let’s See How It’s Going to Work’

0
Cris Cyborg appears to be meeting the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) halfway. After years of hostility between Cyborg and UFC President Dana White, things have...
Demian Maia

Demian Maia Eyeing Gold at UFC 214, Not Breaking Records

0
Demian Maia is on the cusp of greatness in more ways than one. Tomorrow night (July 29), the Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace will finally get his...
Daniel Cormier Jon Jones

Daniel Cormier Says He’s Keeping His Emotions in Check For UFC 214

0
Daniel Cormier insists he won't let the beef between he and Jon Jones impact the way he fights tomorrow night (July 29). Cormier and Jones...
PFL: Everett

PFL: Everett Weigh-In Results: Featherweight Title Bout Made Official

0
The PFL: Everett weigh-in results are in. All 22 fighters on the card tipped the scales earlier today (July 28). In the main event of...
Brian Ortega

Brian Ortega Plans on Going For The Kill at UFC 214

0
Brian Ortega is hoping to score another finish tomorrow night (July 29). T-City takes on Renato Moicano on the FXX portion of the UFC 214 prelims....
Load more