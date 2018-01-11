Daniel Cormier Says He’s Obsessed With Volkan Oezdemir

Volkan Oezdemir is on Daniel Cormier’s mind at an obsessive rate.

On Jan. 20, Cormier will defend his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title against Oezdemir. The bout will serve as UFC 220’s co-main event.

During a recent media call, Cormier said he isn’t taking any chances preparing for the title defense (via MMAFighting.com):

“I don’t really worry too much about anything but the person that is in front of me. Volkan Oezdemir I respect enough to focus on him entirely. I respect him enough to focus entirely on him, and him being my obsession. I’m obsessed with this young man right now. I’m obsessed with coming up with a game plan and a fight strategy to go out there and beat him convincingly. I don’t worry about Jones too much, he’s ineligible.”