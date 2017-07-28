Daniel Cormier Says He’s The Greatest Fighter Ever if he Beats Jon Jones

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Daniel Cormier
Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Daniel Cormier recognizes the significance of his title defense tomorrow night (July 29).

Cormier will put his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight gold on the line against Jon Jones. It’ll serve as UFC 214‘s main event. The action takes place inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

“DC” fought Jones back in Jan. 2015 and fell short in his bid to capture UFC gold. When “Bones” found himself in trouble with the law, he was stripped of the 205-pound title. Since that time, Cormier has been the reigning light heavyweight kingpin with two successful title defenses.

During a recent media session, Cormier said he’ll go down in history with a win at UFC 214 (via MMAFighting.com):

“This is my era. I win Saturday night, and I’m the greatest fighter ever. Why is it not my era? Because he beat me one time?”

The champion ripped Jones for what he believes to be arrogance due to the result of their first fight.

“All his praise that he’s giving himself on that victory like he dominated me tells me he did something he didn’t know he could do. He won a fight. He didn’t wipe the mat with me, but he’s walking around here like he just – he’s walking around like he beat Lyoto Machida or ‘Shogun’ Rua.”

