Daniel Cormier Says His ‘Journey May be Complete’ Before Misha Cirkunov Becomes Challenger

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Daniel Cormier
Image Credit: Getty Images

Daniel Cormier isn’t concerned about the potential stars of tomorrow in the light heavyweight division.

The reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 205-pound title holder probably doesn’t have much time left as a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) competitor. “DC” will be 38 years of age on Monday (March 20). He’s got a title defense against Anthony Johnson on April 8.

If Cormier can get past “Rumble” a second time, a rematch with Jon Jones is inevitable. Ideally, Cormier would like to defeat Johnson and Jones before he walks away from the sport with the possibility of a second bout with Alexander Gustafsson.

Cormier told MMAJunkie.com that he doesn’t have to lose sleep over younger prospects such as Misha Cirkunov, but he may not be around by the time those guys are title contenders:

“I don’t really have to worry too much about Cirkunov, because by the time Cirkunov is ready to fight for a championship my journey may be complete. I’m not too worried about those young guys. That’s going to be for the guys that are in their mid-20s and early 30s to worry about. I’m 37, going to be 38 (on) March (20), so I know what I’m doing. Even though it’s top heavy, my desire is to fight those guys in that very top part of the division. I don’t really have the desire to fight those other guys. I want to fight Jones. I want to fight ‘Rumble.’ I would fight Gustafsson, but would prefer not to because that guy really did take me behind the woodshed last time (we fought at UFC 192). I would prefer not to fight Gustafsson, if I’m going to be honest.”

