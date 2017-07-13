Daniel Cormier Says Nunes Had Every Right Not to Compete at UFC 213

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Amanda Nunes
Image Credit: Getty Images

Daniel Cormier is backing Amanda Nunes in her decision to pull out of UFC 213.

Nunes was set to defend her Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s bantamweight title against Valentina Shevchenko. That bout will have to wait until at least UFC 215.

MMAJunkie.com recently interviewed Cormier. “DC” said dismissed the thought that Nunes’ purposely avoided a bout with Shevchenko:

“I don’t believe she was afraid. I believe that she was sick. And if she was sick and could not compete, then she had every right to not compete.”

He then said pointed out the fact that “The Lioness” has already beaten “Bullet.”

“This is a woman who has already fought and beat Valentina Shevchenko. This is a woman who beat Ronda Rousey. A woman who beat Miesha Tate. Two women who are no longer fighting because of the beatings that they took at the hands of Amanda Nunes, essentially.”

