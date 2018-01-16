Daniel Cormier Says Volkan Oezdemir Will Have to KO Him to Win at UFC 220

Daniel Cormier believes there’s only one way Volkan Oezdemir can beat him this Saturday night (Jan. 20).

In the co-main event of UFC 220, Cormier will defend his light heavyweight title against Oezdemir inside the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Oezdemir is known for his one punch knockout power, while Cormier is considered to be the more well-rounded and experienced competitor.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Cormier said if “No Time” has any shit of winning it’s in his punching power:

“I’m the guy coming off of a loss. He’s got the win streak. I have to rely on just my experiences from before. I mean, when I fought (Anthony) ‘Rumble’ (Johnson) the first time, he was on a win streak and I had just lost against Jones, and now it’s the same situation. I’ve done it in wrestling where I’ve been in the same type of situation. I have to just believe in myself, right? Believe in my skills and the things that I do well — and I believe that, as a mixed martial artist, I’m better than him. There’s no ifs, ands, or buts about it. Can he win the fight? Yeah, but he has to knock me out. He cannot beat me over 25 minutes. He cannot submit me.”