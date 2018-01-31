Daniel Cormier Says Win Over Miocic Makes Him Greatest of All Time

Daniel Cormier believes a victory over Stipe Miocic would put him at the peak of the mixed martial arts mountain.

On July 7, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title holder Cormier will challenge Miocic for the heavyweight title. The action takes place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The “super fight” will headline UFC 226.

Miocic recently broke the record for most successful consecutive UFC heavyweight title defenses. He dominated Francis Ngannou, who is considered to be the most feared striker in the division. Cormier’s last bout was a successful title defense against Volkan Oezdemir, another devastating power puncher.

During a recent appearance on Michael Bisping’s “Believe You Me” podcast, Cormier said that he’ll go down as the greatest of all time if he defeats Miocic (via MMAJunkie.com):

“If I can go and accomplish this thing that’s so rare and so far left, yes, I should be in the conversation. But not only one of the greatest to do it, the greatest to ever do it. Not just one of, but the conversation for the best fighter of all time. I truly believe that, because it’s such a massive accomplishment.”

DC went on to say that he originally didn’t intend to take the heavyweight title bout.

“I was dead serious when I said I had no interest in that fight, but Dana White and the UFC, they have ways of making things happen that they want to happen. When they started really trying to make the fight happen, it became very difficult for me to say no. … I spoke to Cain. Cain said to me, ‘I don’t think they’re going to give me a title shot right away. But this is such a huge opportunity, I think you should take it. When you win the fight, that’s a bridge we’ll cross when we get there.’”

